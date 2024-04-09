MSU listed just outside ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for 2024-25 season

Michigan State basketball will start the offseason just outside the top 25 in the eyes of ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Borzello — like so many of his college basketball writing peers — released his way-too-early rankings for next season on Tuesday, which had the Spartans just outside the top 25. Borzello put Michigan State on his “next in line” list suggesting the Spartans are just outside the top 25.

Borzello had _ teams from the Big Ten in his rankings, including Purdue (No. 6), UCLA (No. 19), Maryland (No. 20), Rutgers (No. 21) and Wisconsin (No. 24). Ohio State was also included in the “next in line” list.

Check out the complete rankings from Borzello by clicking on the post below:

Way-Too-Early 2024-25 Top 25: 1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. UConn

5. Iowa State The rest ⬇️https://t.co/cwbP37Iuy4 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 9, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire