MSU freshman guard Bree Robinson enters transfer portal

Michigan State's Bree Robinson pushes the ball up court after a steal against Rutgers' Erica Lafayette, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich.

Bree Robinson is searching for a new home.

The Michigan State women's basketball reserve freshman guard announced on Instagram she was entering the transfer portal. Robinson joins starting point guard DeeDee Hagemann as MSU players who have entered the portal since the Spartans' season ended with a NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina last month.

"I would like to thank my family for having unconditional love and support for me throughout my journey so far," Robinson wrote in her statement. "Thank you to Coach (Robyn) Fralick and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to be a Spartan. I will forever be grateful for this program. To my teammates, thank you for making MSU feel so special and for the lifelong friendships and memories.

"Thank you to Spartan nation for welcoming me with open arms and showing me what it means to be a part of something bigger than basketball. With that being said, after a lot of thought and conversation, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal."

Robinson originally signed with MSU under former coach Suzy Merchant. She remained committed with the program following the coaching change.

Robinson appeared in 17 games off the bench and averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

