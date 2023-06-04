MSU football offers 2026 Tennessee OL Jarvis Strickland
Michigan State football is the latest power five program to extend a scholarship offer to 2026 interior offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland.
Strickland announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Friday. He hails from Chattanooga, Tenn. and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds.
Strickland is considered an interior offensive lineman prospect on 247Sports. So far, he has received offers from Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Alabama A&M.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan state @CoachCKap @CoachLail @CoachJohn423 @scoop1914 @NCEC_Recruiting @_BHSFootball @supermax100_ pic.twitter.com/JqoMgpIAXP
— Jarvis Strickland jr (@jarvisstrIck14) June 2, 2023
