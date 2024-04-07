MSU Football offer 2025 3-star California DL Mays Pese

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a three-star defensive lineman from the West Coast.

Mays Pese of Santa Barbara, Calif. announced on Saturday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Pese was in East Lansing, Mich. for Junior Day on Saturday and picked up the offer while in town.

Pese ranks as the No. 116 defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Pese. Other programs to offer Pese includes Boise State, California, San Jose State, Oregon State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State and UTEP.

God is good, God is great!! Had a great Junior Day here at Michigan State. I am so blessed to announce I have been offered to play as a Spartan. Thank you coach @DLCoachLegi for this opportunity.@TomCrawfordHC @coach_rudy7 pic.twitter.com/zy3yQ6dbmk — Mays Pese (@MaysPese) April 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire