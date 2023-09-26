MSU football drops out of updated Action Network bowl projections

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network isn’t confident the Spartans will be bowling this year.

After a second straight blowout loss, McMurphy has dropped the Spartans from his weekly updated bowl projections. He previously had Michigan State landing in the Quick Lane Bowl but this week Michigan State is no longer listed.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many as Michigan State is now in an uphill battle to reach six wins this year and reach the postseason. If they can find a way to upset Iowa this week on the road, then I’ll change my mind about that opinion though.

Check out McMurphy’s complete bowl projections update for this week by clicking on the tweet below:

Other bowl projections are fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins! Let's go! My updated @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections @CFBPlayoff: UGA-Texas, FSU-Ohio St; Cotton: Bama-USC; Orange: UNC-Penn St; Fiesta: Oregon-Fresno St; Peach: Washington-Michiganhttps://t.co/z68wHQsqGG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire