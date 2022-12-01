MSU football’s chances of receiving a bowl bid took a big hit on Thursday

Associated Press

Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement.