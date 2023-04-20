MSU basketball showing interest in 2025 Indiana top 50, 4-star PF Trent Sisley

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State basketball is continuing to show invested interest in a big-time power forward in the 2025 class.

The Spartans reportedly will be in attendance to watch four-star power forward Trent Sisley play on Thursday. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers reported the news, with Indiana and Purdue also expected to be in attendance.

Sisley ranks as the No. 7 power forward and No. 41 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He is also the No. 2 player from Indiana.

Michigan State has already extended a scholarship offer to Sisley, and is one of many Big Ten schools to express interest in his talents. He also has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

WATCH: Highlights from Cassius Winston's 20-point game for FC Bayern

Jim Jackson praises Xavier Tillman's NBA growth

WATCH: Xavier Tillman describes past year leading to breakout NBA playoff game

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire