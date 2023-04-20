MSU basketball showing interest in 2025 Indiana top 50, 4-star PF Trent Sisley

Michigan State basketball is continuing to show invested interest in a big-time power forward in the 2025 class.

The Spartans reportedly will be in attendance to watch four-star power forward Trent Sisley play on Thursday. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers reported the news, with Indiana and Purdue also expected to be in attendance.

Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, will watch prime Top-50 target and sophomore Trent Sisley, a source told @Stockrisers. Northwestern and Notre Dame’s new staff have expressed new interest over the last few weeks. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 20, 2023

Sisley ranks as the No. 7 power forward and No. 41 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He is also the No. 2 player from Indiana.

Michigan State has already extended a scholarship offer to Sisley, and is one of many Big Ten schools to express interest in his talents. He also has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa.

