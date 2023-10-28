Mountain West Wire Game of the Week Simulation: UNLV at Fresno State

The NCAA 14 Video Game Says UNLV defeats Fresno State 28-13

UNLV got a mulligan after being featured in last weeks simulation, where they lost to Colorado State 31-21. For the second week in a row, UNLV is center stage playing a top Mountain West opponent in week nine. This Saturday, the UNLV Rebels travel West to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at Valley Children’s Stadium.

With their second crack at a simulation victory, UNLV came away with a W by defeating the Bulldogs 28-13. Mikey Keane and the Fresno offense left much to be desired coming away empty handed on half of their redzone appearances (2/4) and barely clearing 240 yards of total offense. Keane in particular was just 14/32 for 161 yards. Not what the Bulldog faithful have come to expect from this offense.

The Reb’s were able to get a good balance between the rushing attack and pass game. Courtney Reese cleared 100 yards on the ground with two tudd’s, while Doug Brumfield (who started in this simulation) chipped in just under 190 through the air. The UNLV defense did their part, forcing the games lone turnover courtesy of Cam Oliver, and largely limiting Fresno’s offense.

It will be interesting to see how this one really plays out Saturday, as this matchup could have serious implications on who will be playing in the Mountain West Championship game.

