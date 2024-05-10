Mossyrock falls to Naselle in district title game

May 9—Box Score

At Toledo

COMETS 11, VIKINGS 0 (5 inn.)

Mossyrock 000 00 — 0

Naselle 146 0X — 11

MOS Pitching — Atter 2 IP, 3 H, 8 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 1 SO; Greisen 2 IP, 0 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO

Little went Mossyrock's way on Thursday in the 1B District 4 Championship against Naselle, as the Vikings were defeated 11-0.

Mossyrock (8-7) didn't record a hit in five innings, and Naselle quickly piled on to an early lead, scoring four in the second and six in the third.

Wylde Greisen pitched well in relief, as he didn't allow a hit and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. He also struck out three.

"I told the kids to sweep this one under the rug and get ready for Saturday," Mossyrock coach Darren Kolb said. "We need to make the plays we're supposed to make ... If we do, we'll be just fine.

On Saturday, Mossyrock will play for a spot in the state tournament against Rainier Christian, which finished fourth in the District 1/2/3 Tournament. That game is set for Saturday at Shelton.