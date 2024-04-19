Morgan Hoffmann, in continued comeback from muscular dystrophy, contending on Korn Ferry Tour

Morgan Hoffmann’s journey is an incredible story. He can perhaps add yet another chapter to it this week.

Hoffmann, who was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2017, has slowly but surely started playing golf again in an effort to return to the PGA Tour. The 34-year-old has played in 167 Tour events in his career and earned a little more than $6 million. Doctors told him he didn’t have much of a chance to live.

Now, he’s in contention on the Korn Ferry Tour heading to the weekend in his first full season back.

Hoffmann had nine birdies in a 7-under 64 on Friday at the Lecom Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He sits at 13 under for the tournament, trailing only Brandon Crick by a shot going to Saturday.

“I’ve been knocking rust off since the beginning of the season,” Hoffmann said. “It feels really good to be back out here competing again. I’m very grateful to be here.”

Hoffmann has finished T-59 and T-52 in his two made cuts in five starts this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, but one weekend is enough to vault someone up the standings and into a position for a PGA Tour card.

His search for alternative treatments for his incurable disease took him around the world, eventually settling in Costa Rica. In 2017, Hoffmann and his wife, Chelsea, established the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation to help the fight against muscular dystrophy.

“The last two years have been a lot of ups and downs and working on health still,” Hoffmann said. “My goal is to get back on the PGA Tour. Let’s have a win, or start there. That’s a good goal.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek