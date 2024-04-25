Moose on the Loose: Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Great job by the Heisman trust on Wednesday to welcome Reggie Bush back into the family of Heisman winners and give him back his 2005 Heisman trophy.

He voluntarily gave back the trophy in 2010 after an NCAA investigation found he received several thousand dollars in benefits and a vehicle and was ruled ineligible in 2004. Bush has said in the past that the NCAA tried to defame him and that he was not paid to play football at USC.

Wednesday’s decision is correct because everything has changed in college athletics, with players receiving compensation for their name, image, and likeness. Just look at the transfer portals for Division I basketball and football. The movement is insane.

Bush was drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL draft.

In college, Bush was ridiculous, as he averaged 7.3 yards per carry and averaged over 222 all-purpose yards per game. In 2005, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 478 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

At his peak, Bush was an electrifying runner with joy-stick moves that often made defenders look silly. He will now be a part of the Heisman ceremonies every year, and USC now has the most Heisman trophy winners in college football history, with eight.

In a statement today, Bush said the allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful the truth is finally prevailing.

Reggie Bush is one of the most electrifying players in college football history. He deservedly won the Heisman in 2005, and the Heisman Trust today should be celebrated for doing what was right.

On Instagram, Bush said no one can take from you what God has for you.

No doubt.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

