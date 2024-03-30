Moody's versatility in any role proving key to Warriors' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul has a long list of marquee teammates he has played with during his 19-year NBA career – Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, James Harden, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and this season, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

You can throw Moses Moody’s name onto that list, too.

In and out of the Warriors’ lineup most of the 2023-24 NBA season, Moody has been unflappable and continues to make plays when given the opportunity.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody came through when the Warriors needed it Friday in their 115-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The 21-year-old put together a steady all-around game, scoring 15 points off the bench to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal while helping Golden State to its third straight victory on the road.

Ball movement leads to a Moody triple ✨ pic.twitter.com/DaqMxAATMM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2024

Nothing flashy or mind-blowing, for sure. But with the Warriors playing without Klay Thompson or Jonathan Kuminga, Moody’s production turned out to be a key factor in the win.

It’s just another indication of how versatile and important Moody can be.

Moody’s ability to smoothly transition from bench player to starter to going back to the bench without much trouble definitely has opened some eyes around the NBA and made him quite popular in the Warriors’ locker room.

“Moses is just a pro,” Paul told reporters at Spectrum Center. “We have guys that go hoop days in between games, or the morning of a game they might go hoop. Mo … he’ll hoop in the morning thinking that he might not be part of the rotation and then game time will come and coach will be like, ‘You’re starting.’ He just stays ready. You have to appreciate somebody like Mo because a lot of guys would be pouting. ‘Man I ain’t ready, I played this morning.’ ”

Moody's "stay-ready" mentality has blown CP3 away 💯 pic.twitter.com/42arpzOfSI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

Moody’s steadiness and readiness have paid off handsomely for the Warriors lately, and folks have taken notice.

Before the game in Charlotte, the Warriors gathered together to watch film. Not surprisingly, Moody’s contributions were a big topic. He has started eight games and come off the bench in 64 others, displaying the same effort and energy no matter his role.

“We talked about just his impact in the game and being in and out of the rotation,” Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Every time he comes into the rotation, he brings energy and he’s always ready to play. That’s huge for us. He might only be 21 but he plays like a seasoned vet.”

The timing seems to be working out in the Warriors’ favor, too.

When Kuminga was held out of Thursday’s game in Orlando against the Magic, Moody helped pick up the scoring void with a modest but respectable 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Then he put up nearly identical numbers against the Hornets to help keep Golden State’s NBA playoff hopes alive.

A career 34.9-percent shooter from 3-point range, Moody nailed four of his five shots behind the arc in the victory, matching his season high.

Moody most likely will continue to come off the bench for the remainder of the season, especially if and when Kuminga and Thompson return. But the Warriors expect him to be the same player that he always has been.

“He just stays ready,” Paul said. “One of my favorite teammates in my whole career.”

