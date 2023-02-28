Monday's Top Plays
Must-see plays from Jimmy Butler, Mitchell Robinson and more mark the Top 10 plays from Monday's 4-game slate.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
Eddie House shared a strong response to Celtics star Jayson Tatum earning his first career ejection during Monday's loss to the Knicks.
Jordan Poole has been struggling since the All-Star break, so Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled him aside for a chat at practice Monday.
Even though the Eagles' wounds from Glendale are still fresh, it is Mock Draft time - so let's dive into what should be a fascinating first round. By Reuben Frank
After spending the spring building the playbook with Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff had a solid training camp and looks poised for a big year
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
Here's the latest look at who some experts think the Eagles will pick in our mock draft roundup 2.0. By Dave Zangaro
The New England Patriots have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023. Here's a look at their opponents, ranked in order of difficulty.
The Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 ACC) made 14 3-pointers, which was one short of a tying their season high, and jumped out to a 43-25 lead at halftime.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.
Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell recently entered the exclusive 70-point club. Heres a look at the highest single-game scoring performances in NBA history.
Women's basketball players have become empowered to look feminine on the court – but that shift hasn't come without outside resistance.
Ball fractured his right ankle in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons
It’s one of a number of highlights in Sacramento’s third consecutive win since the All-Star break.
The Browns announced multiple changes and additions to their coaching staff on Monday afternoon.
As expected, the Commanders have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne. The Commanders made it official and franchised Payne this morning, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Payne has the option to sign for a fully guaranteed $18.937 million for the 2023 season. He also has the option to negotiate [more]
Patriots coaches reportedly were instructed not to be too hard on Mac Jones during the quarterback's struggles "in an effort to protect him from being too critical of himself."