Monday Night Football: Will Levis, Titans rally to stun Dolphins as Tommy DeVito leads Giants past Packers

Tommy DeVito missed just four passes all day to lead the Giants past the Packers. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Though it was an usual "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, both games delivered to close out the week.

The Miami Dolphins blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans came up with a huge 28-27 win. Then at MetLife Stadium, Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive and set up a 37-yard game-winning field goal for the New York Giants to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

DeVito led the Giants on a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter to put them in the lead, and they were in position late to hold on for the win. Yet running back Saquon Barkley tripped on the turf on a run and fumbled, which gave the ball right back to Green Bay.

That led to a scoring drive from Jordan Love, who hit Malik Heath for a 6-yard score to give them the lead with about 90 seconds left.

But DeVito led the Giants 57 yards down the field, and went a perfect 4-of-4 on the final drive to set up the game-winning field goal. DeVito went 17-of-21 for 158 yards in the win, which was the Giants' third straight, and had 71 yards on 10 carries.

Down in Miami, the Titans were right with the Dolphins into the fourth quarter, but they made two crucial mistakes back-to-back that should have cost them the game. First, the Titans muffed a punt inside the 10-yard line, which set up a short touchdown run from Raheem Mostert.

Then, on the Titans' next play, they fumbled again and gave the ball right back to Miami. Mostert then scored, which suddenly put them up 27-13 late in the fourth quarter. Yet Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins with just 2:40 left for a touchdown and they completed the two-point conversion to cut the game back to just six points. They then got the ball back and, just two plays later, the Titans were in the red zone again at the two-minute warning.

That led to a 3-yard touchdown run from Derek Henry, which put the Titans up by a single point and eventually gave them the win despite trailing by 14 points with just 4:34 left in the game.

Will Levis absolutely blasted someone with a chest bump pic.twitter.com/L5ggBSuzzL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 12, 2023

Levis went 23-of-38 for 327 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win for Tennessee. Henry had 35 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and DeAndre Hopkins had 124 yards and a score on seven catches.

Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-33 for 240 yards for the Dolphins. Mostert had 96 yards on 21 carries, and Jaylen Waddle had 79 yards on six catches.