Advertisement
Live

Monday Night Football: Will Levis, Titans rally to stun Dolphins as Tommy DeVito leads Giants past Packers

Yahoo Sports Staff
28
Tommy DeVito missed just four passes all day to lead the Giants past the Packers.

Though it was an usual "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, both games delivered to close out the week.

The Miami Dolphins blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans came up with a huge 28-27 win. Then at MetLife Stadium, Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive and set up a 37-yard game-winning field goal for the New York Giants to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

DeVito led the Giants on a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter to put them in the lead, and they were in position late to hold on for the win. Yet running back Saquon Barkley tripped on the turf on a run and fumbled, which gave the ball right back to Green Bay.

That led to a scoring drive from Jordan Love, who hit Malik Heath for a 6-yard score to give them the lead with about 90 seconds left.

But DeVito led the Giants 57 yards down the field, and went a perfect 4-of-4 on the final drive to set up the game-winning field goal. DeVito went 17-of-21 for 158 yards in the win, which was the Giants' third straight, and had 71 yards on 10 carries.

Down in Miami, the Titans were right with the Dolphins into the fourth quarter, but they made two crucial mistakes back-to-back that should have cost them the game. First, the Titans muffed a punt inside the 10-yard line, which set up a short touchdown run from Raheem Mostert.

Then, on the Titans' next play, they fumbled again and gave the ball right back to Miami. Mostert then scored, which suddenly put them up 27-13 late in the fourth quarter. Yet Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins with just 2:40 left for a touchdown and they completed the two-point conversion to cut the game back to just six points. They then got the ball back and, just two plays later, the Titans were in the red zone again at the two-minute warning.

That led to a 3-yard touchdown run from Derek Henry, which put the Titans up by a single point and eventually gave them the win despite trailing by 14 points with just 4:34 left in the game.

Levis went 23-of-38 for 327 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win for Tennessee. Henry had 35 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and DeAndre Hopkins had 124 yards and a score on seven catches.

Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-33 for 240 yards for the Dolphins. Mostert had 96 yards on 21 carries, and Jaylen Waddle had 79 yards on six catches.

Live61 updates
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Wow

  • Ryan Young

    I have no idea how the Dolphins didn't win this game. They were up by 14 points with about 4:30 left. Yet the Titans will take a 28-27 win

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    He should be

  • Ryan Young

    The Titans are back in the lead now with less than 2 minutes to go. What a wild 4th quarter

  • Ryan Young

    Well, Tennessee is now in scoring position at the 2-minute warning. The Dolphins are up by 6.

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Tommy DeVito does it. He led the Giants on a game-winning drive sealed by a 37-yard field goal. The Giants win 24-22.

  • Ryan Young

    Hey, the Titans have life. They've cut the game back to a single score in Miami.

  • Ryan Young

    The Packers take the lead, and the referee is OK. They missed the 2-point conversion, and hold a one-point lead.

  • Ryan Young

    And Mostert finds the ends zone again. The Dolphins are now suddenly up 27-13.

  • Ryan Young

    The Titans are falling apart. That's two fumbles now on two plays.

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    And there's the touchdown for Miami. They're up 20-13 now after a bad mistake from Tennessee.

  • Ryan Young

    Oh yikes. The Titans muffed a punt, and the Dolphins now have the ball inside the 10.

  • Ryan Young

    Same, JJ. Same

  • Ryan Young

    Well, the Packers will have another chance. Saquon Barkley stumbled and lost the ball on the way down to the ground, and the Packers recovered. Somehow, Barkley wasn't touched on the ground.

  • Ryan Young

    The Packers stall and have to settle for a 48-yard field goal. The Giants lead now 21-16.

  • Ryan Young

    The Packers are moving now in the fourth quarter. They trail the Giants 21-13.

  • Jason Owens

    Tua Tagovailoa slips on third down, and the Dolphins can't capitalize with a touchdown. Jason Sanders field goal ties the game at 13-13 with 12:37 remaining in regulation.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyreek Hill with two big catches, and the Dolphins are back in business inside the five-yard line. He's not just a decoy.

  • Jason Owens

    The Titans convert a 60-yard drive into a 23-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead over the Dolphins late in the third. Will Tyreek Hill's return ignite the Miami offense?

  • Jason Owens

    Tommy DeVito is dealing, and the Giants offense is moving. Two touchdowns on consecutive possessions. This time, DeVito found Isaiah Hodgins for an 8-yard score in the back of the end zone. 21-13, Giants late in the third quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyreek Hill is back. But the Dolphins don't score on his first drive of the second half. Three-and-out after a six-yard drive, and the game remains tied at 10-10 midway through the third quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    A Packers field goal cuts the Giants' lead to 14-13 in the third quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Here's Tyreek Hill returning to the sideline without his helmet and the tape removed from his ankle. Sure doesn't seem like he's gonna play again tonight.

  • Jason Owens

    In Miami, the Dolphins offense has produced points. A 20-yard Jason Sanders field goal caps a 77-yard drive to tie the game at 10-10 early in the third quarter. Mike McDaniel opted not to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    Tommy DeVito set up the Giants score with a 26-yard scramble.

  • Jason Owens

    The Giants recovered a fumbled punt then turned the 31-yard field into a one-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. 14-10 Giants early in the third quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    How was this late hit on Tommy DeVito not flagged? He gave himself up well before the contact.

  • Jason Owens

    ESPN's Laura Rutledge reports out of halftime that Tyreek Hill "wants to try to give it a go," citing Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. But Hill didn't join his teammates on the field to start the second half. Hill's not been ruled out.

  • Jason Owens

    It's 10-7 in New Jersey as well. Anders Carlson kicked a 36-yard field goal to give the Packers the 3-point edge over the Giants in the final seconds of the half of a sloppy game at Meadowlands. Two turnovers for the Packers and a turnover on downs for the Giants.

  • Jason Owens

    What a catch by DeAndre Hopkins. The deep ball set up a Titans field goal to take a 10-7 lead into halftime. Miami's offense didn't score in the first half.

  • Jason Owens

    The Packers give it right back on a Jordan Love interception to Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock.

  • Jason Owens

    In New York, the Packers stuffed Saquon Barkley at midfield on fourth down. Turnover on downs with five minutes left in the first half. 7-7 game.

  • Jason Owens

    Miami's drive stalls on fourth-and-six at the Tennessee 26-yard line. The Titans then block Jason Sanders' 44-yard field goal attempt to keep the game tied at 7-7 late in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Matt LaFleur challenges a great sideline catch by Giants wide receiver Wandale Robinson and correctly loses.

  • Jason Owens

    Titans respond in Miami. Derrick Henry caps an 86-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run on a direct snap to tie the Dolphins at 7-7 in the second quarter. A 13-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Bradley Chubb for slamming his helmet in frustration set Tennessee up with a first down at the Miami 12-yard line after a failed third-down effort.

  • Jason Owens

    The Giants bounced back from a 29-yard first quarter with a 75-yard drive capped by a five-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run. Giants and Packers are tied at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyreek Hill is questionable to return with an ankle injury:

  • Jason Owens

    New York's offense has 29 total yards through one quarter. Green Bay takes a 7-0 lead into the second.

  • Jason Owens

    The Packers are on the board in New York. Rookie receiver Jayden Reed takes an end-around 16 yards into the end zone for a 7-0 Packers lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Hill's standing on the sideline without his helmet.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyreek Hill was slow to get up after an awkward tackle pinned his leg. But he was able to run off the field.

  • Jason Owens

    A Christian Wilkins sack stifles another Titans drive. This Dolphins defense is overshadowed by the high-octane offense, but has thrived in recent weeks.

  • Jason Owens

    The first score of the night goes to the Dolphins defense. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler picked off a bad decision by Will Levis and fell into the end zone for a Miami touchdown. 7-0 Dolphins early in the first quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Big break for the Titans. Tua Tagovailoa fumbled the handoff inside the Tennessee five-yard line, and the Titans recovered. Still 0-0 in both games.

  • Jason Owens

    Jaylen Waddle is back on the field with Miami in the red zone.

  • Jason Owens

    In New York, the Giants punted back to the Packers. Still no score in either game.