Monday Night Football: Vikings CB Akayleb Evans is inactive

The Vikings had only two players with questionable designations. The Bears had none.

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans will not play in Monday Night Football. He is inactive with a calf injury after a questionable designation Saturday.

Evans was limited in two practices and a full participant Saturday, so it appeared he was trending in the right direction.

Mekhi Blackmon played a season-high 50 defensive snaps at left corner in Week 11 when Evans was out.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active.

The Vikings' other inactives are quarterback Jaren Hall, tight end Nick Muse, offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, offensive guard Chris Reed and linebacker Nick Vigil. Hall is the emergency third quarterback.

The Bears' inactives are quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Quindell Johnson, linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), defensive end Dominique Robinson, running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) and offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness).