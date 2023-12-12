Monday Night Football: Packers lead Giants 10-7 at halftime

Giants kicker Randy Bullock missed a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter. Packers kicker Anders Carlson made a 36-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the first half.

That's the difference at MetLife so far as the Packers lead the Giants 10-7 at halftime.

The Packers took a 7-0 lead on rookie Jayden Reed's 16-yard run on a jet sweep. It was the seventh touchdown for Reed this season.

The Giants answered with Saquon Barkley's 5-yard touchdown run on a drive set up by Wan’Dale Robinson's 32-yard run.

The Packers have 175 yards to 128 for the Giants.

Jordan Love has completed 13 of 20 passes for 116 yards with an interception. He also has lost a fumble. AJ Dillon has nine carries for 26 yards and one catch for 35 yards.

Tommy DeVito is 7-of-10 for 48 yards. Robinson has two runs for 36 yards and Barkley nine for 18.