Monday Night Football: Giants beat Packers 24-22 on last-play field goal

The Packers scored a touchdown with 1:33 left to take a 22-21 lead, setting off a celebration with what looked like an improbable win. But Tommy DeVito one-upped Jordan Love.

Green Bay left DeVito too much time, and the Giants won it 24-22 on a 37-yard field goal by Randy Bullock on the final play.

The Packers fell to 6-7, putting a dent in their hopes of winning the NFC North, and the Giants won their third in a row to move to 5-8.

DeVito's heroics saved Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was running free late in the fourth quarter when he stumbled, fell and lost the ball without being touched down. After a 33-yard gain to the Green Bay 19, Barkley lost only the fourth fumble of his career.

Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine returned it 50 yards to the Giants 36 with with 3:34 left to give Green Bay a chance for a miracle comeback. Nine plays later, Malik Heath scored his first career touchdown on an 8-yard throw from Love to give the Packers their first lead since a 10-7 halftime lead.

DeVito, now 3-1 as a starter, completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. His running was just as big or bigger.

DeVito had only 83 yards on 21 carries in his career before rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries.

Barkley had 20 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 15 yards. Wan'Dale Robinson also had a big night with two carries for 36 yards and six catches for 79 yards.

Love went 25-of-39 for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble as did Packers punt returner Keisean Nixon.

The Packers were only 2-for-5 in the red zone.