Monday Night Football: Dolphins struggling without Tyreek Hill, trail 10-7 at halftime

This is not what the Dolphins had in mind when Monday Night Football kicked off in Miami.

They have lost a fumble, have had a field goal blocked, have had a meltdown gift the Titans a touchdown and have lost center Connor Williams (knee) and receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle). The Dolphins have yet to score on offense and miss Hill, who is questionable to return but hasn't since a hip drop tackle injured his ankle with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

The Dolphins' only touchdown came on defense, and they head to the locker room trailing the Titans 10-7 at halftime.

Miami has 175 yards, but 65 of those yards came on the opening drive. The Dolphins reached the 2-yard line before Tua Tagovailoa fumbled a snap and then, after picking it up, had the ball knocked from his hand by Jaleel Johnson. TK McLendon recovered for the Titans at the 7.

The Dolphins defense scored on a pick-six by defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who returned the Will Levis pass 5 yards to the end zone.

The Titans had only 12 yards and one first down on their first three possessions before going 86 yards on 12 plays for a tying touchdown. They got help from Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

The Titans faced a third-and-10 at the Miami 30 when Chubb had Will Levis for a sack. Levis, though, ducked his head and slipped underneath and scrambled for 5 yards. The Titans likely would have kicked the field goal from there, but Chubb had a meltdown about the missed sack and took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground.

The 15-yard penalty led to Derrick Henry's 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap.

Tennessee got a 28-yard field goal from Nick Folk on the final play of the first half after DeAndre Hopkins caught a 45-yard pass from Levis and got away with offensive pass interference on Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had a 44-yard field goal blocked by Denico Autry with 2:00 left in the half.

Tagovailoa is 9-of-13 for 84 yards, while Levis is 9-of-16 for 127 yards and the interception.