Monday Night Football: Derek Barnett, Richie James are inactive

The Eagles and Chiefs have no surprises on their inactive lists.

Philadelphia won't have tight end Dallas Goedert again after he fractured his forearm in a game against the Cowboys two weeks ago. The Eagles hope Goedert returns sooner than four games, which is why they did not place him on injured reserve.

Defensive end Derek Barnett was ruled out for personal reasons Sunday, but the Eagles likely would have made him a healthy scratch anyway. Barnett has no sacks in eight games this season.

The Eagles' other inactives are offensive guard Sua Opeta, running back Rashaad Penny, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and quarterback Tanner McKee. McKee will serve as the emergency, third-string quarterback.

The Chiefs made punt returner Richie James inactive for Monday Night Football despite activating him back to the 53-player roster from injured reserve Saturday.

He has not played since Week 2 and entered Monday with a questionable designation.

The Chiefs' other inactives are interior offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive end Malik Herring, defensive end BJ Thompson and defensive tackle Neil Farrell.