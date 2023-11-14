Monday Night Football: Broncos get three takeaways, lead Bills 15-8 at halftime

On the first play from scrimmage, Bills running back James Cook had the ball ripped from his hand by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. McMillian recovered, setting up an early Broncos field goal.

It's been that kind of night for the Bills, who had three first half turnovers on six possessions.

The Broncos lead 12-8 at halftime, and the Bills are lucky it's not worse. Denver scored only two field goals on the Bills' three turnovers, though another cost the Bills points.

Denver, which had only seven takeaways in the first seven games, has eight takeaways the past six quarters.

Josh Allen threw an interception that bounced off the hands of Gabe Davis and into the hands of Justin Simmons on the Bills' second drive with Buffalo at the Denver 28. Then, with less than a minute remaining in the half, Allen was picked by Fabian Moreau, and the Broncos got a last-play field goal.

Wil Lutz, who has missed an extra point, has field goals of 40, 49 and 40.

The Broncos' touchdown came on a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton, who made a spectacular catch. It was so good that it looked incomplete in real time. But the failed fourth down play was automatically reviewed and overturned by replay to a touchdown.

The Bills had an 81-yard drive, scoring a touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid. They went for two after the Broncos jumped offside on the extra point, and Allen found Gabe Davis.

Allen has a league-leading 13 turnovers this season, including an NFL-leading 11 interceptions.

He is only 9-of-15 for 86 yards.

Wilson has completed 12-of-14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, with Sutton catching four for 47 yards and the touchdown. Javonte Williams has rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries.