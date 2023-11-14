Monday Night Football: Broncos beat Bills 24-22 on last-play field goal

Russell Wilson brought back visions of the old Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football.

He led the Broncos on a 10-play, 57-yard drive in the final 1:55, with the game ending on a 36-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. It was the sixth game in Week 10 to end in a field goal on the final play.

The Broncos' 24-22 win was their third consecutive and moved them to 4-5. The Bills fell to 5-5 and are in serious trouble after a second loss in a row.

The Bills took their first lead of the game, 22-21, on Josh Allen's 6-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left after Tyler Bass kicked the PAT.

With Denver driving, Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacked Wilson for a 6-yard loss back to the Buffalo 45 with 35 seconds left. Following a timeout, the Bills again sent an all-out blitz. Wilson threw it up for grabs, and Bills cornerback Taron Johnson interferred with Jerry Jeudy, who was trying to get back to the underthrow.

Johnson's 28-yard penalty moved the ball to the Buffalo 17.

The Broncos took three kneel downs before sending out the field goal unit with the clock running. The 41-yard try was not a given after Lutz missed an extra point and holder Riley Dixon botched the hold on another as the Broncos failed on both PAT attempts on the night.

Sure enough, Lutz's field goal attempt was wide right.

But the Bills had 12 players on the field, costing them 5 yards and giving Lutz another chance. His second kick was true.

The Bills didn't deserve to win with four turnovers, three by Allen. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, but the Broncos kept Buffalo in it by scoring only two field goals off the takeaways.

Wilson completed 24 of 29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Courtland Sutton caught eight passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Javonte Williams rushed for 79 yards on 21 carries and caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Allen went 15-of-26 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two picks. James Cook had 12 carries for 109 yards but lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Gabe Davis caught two passes for 56 yards.