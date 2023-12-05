Monday Night Football: Bengals vs. Jaguars score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Travis Etienne and the Jaguars are rolling in 2023. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Big things were expected of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, and the team has yet to disappoint. Following a win over the rival Houston Texans in Week 12, the Jaguars sit at 8-3 and hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

While the Texans still present a challenge moving forward, the Jaguars' sights will likely be set on securing the No. 1 playoff seed as the regular season winds down. The AFC is full of talented teams — like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins — and getting that first-round bye would present a major advantage in the conference.

Jacksonville will look to keep pace in the conference against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The Bengals are in their Jake Browning era with Joe Burrow sidelined. Browning put up middling numbers in his first NFL start, though that came against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Jaguars boast a solid defense as well, so Browning will need to show progress if the Bengals hope to keep pace here.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Monday Night Football.