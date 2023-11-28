Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Justin Fields is playing to prove he's the future of the Bears. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On paper, the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 feels like a mismatch. The Bears are just 3-8 and battling for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings, meanwhile, look resurgent with Joshua Dobbs under center.

But the game is far more intriguing when viewed through other levels. Both quarterbacks have quite a bit to play for at this point in the season. Bears starter Justin Fields is playing for his job. With a strong second half, Fields could keep the Bears from selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft. Fields had a strong showing in Week 11, but needs to prove he can do that consistently for the Bears to stick with him.

Dobbs is playing for his future. His strong play this season has done enough to ensure he'll remain in the NFL for many years to come. Whether that comes as a starter or backup depends on how Dobbs plays down the stretch. With a strong performance at the end of the year, Dobbs could earn a multi-year mega-deal from a team desperate for a starting quarterback. That's quite the shift from what teams thought about Dobbs at the start of the season.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Monday Night Football in Week 12.