Monday night’s blown 4th quarter lead was a rare first for LeBron James

Monday night was more than just a regular home loss for LeBron James. While the Lakers fell to 4-4 at home on the season while being undefeated on the road, last night’s collapse to the Golden State Warriors was a rare first for LeBron’s 18-year career.

According to the AP’s Joe Reedy, last night’s was the first time in 294 career regular-season games that LeBron’s team has blown a double-digit lead going into the 4th quarter. The stat may feel a little misleading to those who watched the game and saw the Warriors often cut the Lakers’ lead but L.A. did hold an 11-point lead going into the final frame.

James had a rare bad night offensively, at least by his standard of excellence, with 19 points on six of 16 shooting, five assists, and five turnovers, which was a big reason why the Lakers ended up losing last night and why last night was a first in LeBron’s incredible career.

James and the Lakers start a seven-game road Eastern Conference trip on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

