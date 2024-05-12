Mom and daughter team up for Mother’s Day pickleball tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While many celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, some took to the courts for some fun.

The Volley Mama pickleball tournament brought mothers of all ages together with family and friends to celebrate the holiday at Chicken N Pickle.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Off and on rain for Mothers Day, more storms midweek

One mother-daughter duo said playing pickleball is a great way to spend time together.

“I feel like it’s such a blessing to be able to play with my kids. I’ve got three of them: two daughters and then a son-in-law. They all play, so it’s so much fun. This is our third year,” said Stacy Lyon, Natalie’s mom.

“I love playing with her. It’s a great way to bond and stay active, and we just always end up laughing and having a good time,” said Natalie Wessley, Stacy’s daughter.

They said they are going to play again next year and are encouraging more mother-and-daughter teams to sign up and have fun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.