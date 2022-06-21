New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Cedi Osman from Cavaliers

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the offseason, the hope is that they will be able to acquire a wing player to add to their depth as they move forward with their championship hopes.

The starting lineup is solid led by a star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden, but the bench unit needs a boost. They were able to get some help in the 2021 offseason in the form of Georges Niang, but they need help on the wings as they move forward.

A new mock trade has appeared and it includes the Sixers giving a call to the Cleveland Cavaliers to see how much it would take to get Cedi Osman off their hands. Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez proposes a new trade.

The fake trade proposal

(Furkan) Korkmaz for… Cedi Osman

Remaining contract: two years, $14.1 million (2023-24 salary not guaranteed)

Aaronson on why the Sixers do this deal

If the Sixers attached a second-round pick or two to Korkmaz, I think they could likely swing a deal for Osman, who I would describe as more stable than Korkmaz. He has the same aggression as a three-point shooter — also to mixed results — and is much more viable defensively. Osman wouldn’t be a starting-caliber player in Philadelphia, but he would certainly upgrade their depth on the wing.

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

A swap of the two Turkish wings would help Philadelphia in this situation. The Cavs are facing a potential roster crunch on the perimeter with another lottery pick on the way as well as the return of Collin Sexton and Osman should become available.

He averaged 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the 2021-22 season and he shot 35.7% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game. That percentage comes with the whole “mixed results” bag, but after Korkmaz just gave 28.9% from deep on 4.0 attempts, Osman is a better choice at the moment. He is also a more able defender which comes in handy come playoff time when coach Doc Rivers is looking for somebody to turn to off their bench.

