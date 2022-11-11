The MLB's most valuable franchises heading into 2023 season
Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games.
Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.
Numerous factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. With MLB free agency underway and other movements within the league, including the Orioles and Angels potentially coming for sale, who knows what the new season will bring.
Let’s take a look at the league’s most valuable franchises heading into the 2023 season:
Which MLB teams make the most revenue?
The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the list of MLB teams that make the most revenue:
1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $595 million
2. New York Yankees: $485 million
3. Boston Red Sox: $479 million
4. Atlanta Braves: $443 million
6. Houston Astros: $388 million
7. Texas Rangers: $387 million
8. San Francisco Giants: $384 million
9. Los Angeles Angels: $331 million
10. Philadelphia Phillies: $323 million
What is each MLB team worth?
Here is an estimate of how much each MLB team is worth, according to Forbes:
New York Yankees: $6 billion
Los Angeles Dodgers: $4.075 billion
Boston Red Sox: $3.9 billion
Chicago Cubs: $3.8 billion
San Francisco Giants: $3.5 billion
New York Mets: $2.65 billion
St. Louis Cardinals: $2.45 billion
Philadelphia Phillies: $2.3 billion
Los Angeles Angels: $2.2 billion
Atlanta Braves: $2.1 billion
Texas Rangers: $2.05 billion
Washington Nationals: $2 billion
Houston Astros: $1.98 billion
Toronto Blue Jays: $1.78 billion
Seattle Mariners: $1.7 billion
San Diego Padres: $1.575 billion
Detroit Tigers: $1.4 billion
Minnesota Twins: $1.39 billion
Colorado Rockies: $1.385 billion
Arizona Diamondbacks: $1.38 billion
Baltimore Orioles: $1.375 billion
Pittsburgh Pirates: $1.32 billion
Cleveland Guardians: $1.3 billion
Milwaukee Brewers: $1.28 billion
Cincinnati Reds: $1.19 billion
Kansas City Royals: $1.11 billion
Tampa Bay Rays: $1.1 billion
Miami Marlins: $990 million
Which MLB team has the biggest cash spending budget?
The team with the biggest payroll is the New York Mets with a whopping $170.5 million.
The teams with the next highest total payroll for 2022 are the Atlanta Braves with $161.8 million and the Philadelphia Phillies with $140.1 million.
The rest of the top 10 teams with the highest payroll for 2022 are as follows:
4. San Diego Padres: $136.9 million
5. New York Yankees: $134.9 million
6. Colorado Rockies: $133.9 million
7. Los Angeles Angels: $133.1 million
8. Chicago White Sox: $131.1 million
9. Los Angeles Dodgers: $130.5 million
10. Toronto Blue Jays: $128.7 million
Which MLB teams sell the most merchandise?
When it comes to MLB teams that sell the most merchandise, it's no surprise the Yankees top that list in a season where Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris for the most home runs in AL history.
1. New York Yankees
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Atlanta Braves
5. Toronto Blue Jays
6. Boston Red Sox
7. Houston Astros
8. San Diego Padres
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. San Francisco Giants