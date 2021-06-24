MLB unveils first-ever All-Star game uniforms

Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, will host the 2021 MLB All-Star game, where players will wear special All-Star uniforms for the first time. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Major League Baseball just tossed a changeup by announcing that all players will wear an All-Star uniform at this year's game instead of donning their own team's uniform as has been the tradition since the game's inception in the 1930s.

Players from the National League will wear white jerseys while American League players will sport navy blue. The shirts have buttons only at the top for a sleeker look than the full button-down. All of the jerseys will be individualized, with the player's team logo and city abbreviation on the left chest and the Nike swoosh on the right. An American flag adorns the left sleeve with the All-Star game logo on the right.

Each player will also wear an All-Star game cap which features their team logo in red against the backdrop of a purple star.

Introducing the 2021 All-Star Game jerseys! pic.twitter.com/BAdYtOluwe — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 24, 2021

The 2021 MLB All-Star game is being held July 13 at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. The event switched venues after protests over voting law changes in Georgia, where the game was originally to be held.

The Home Run Derby will take place on July 12. Angels star Shohei Ohtani is one of the early commits to the annual slugfest. He will make history as the first pitcher and first Japanese-born player to participate.

And for you, Shohei Ohtani ... pic.twitter.com/Zybeo6noCV — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 24, 2021

