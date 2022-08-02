Blue Jays acquire pitcher Mitch White from Dodgers at MLB trade deadline

Mitch White is the latest arm heading to the Blue Jays. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed pitcher Mitch White and infield prospect Alex De Jesus from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Toronto is sending minor-league pitchers Nick Frasso and Moises Brito to Los Angeles in return.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Mitch White and INF Alex De Jesus from the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Nick Frasso and LHP Moises Brito. pic.twitter.com/WbYTd9MiAe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 2, 2022

White has appeared in 15 games (10 starts) for the Dodgers this season, logging a 3.70 ERA. The 27-year-old has spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors and owns a career 3.58 ERA.

White offers some depth for a Blue Jays rotation that has a major question mark at the back end with Yusei Kikuchi currently occupying the fifth spot. Should Kikuchi's struggles continue, White could step in as a replacement. He could also provide length in the bullpen, similar to the role Ross Stripling used to occupy.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, White features a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and sinker. He doesn't generate a lot of strikeouts but has been able to avoid giving up hard contact.

De Jesus is a shortstop prospect who was playing in high-A with the Dodgers. He is slashing .272/.386/.447 with 11 home runs across two minor-league levels in 2022. The 20-year-old was ranked as the 19th-best prospect in the Dodgers' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Frasso, 23, was a fourth-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2020. The right-hander has put together an impressive 2022 campaign thus far, registering a 0.74 ERA with a 14.0 K/9 rate in 10 starts across single-A and high-A.

Brito is a left-hander who signed with Toronto as an international free agent in June. The 20-year-old was pitching in the Dominican Summer League, owning a 1.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 12 games.

