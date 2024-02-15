MLB power rankings: From 1 to 30, how they stack up entering spring training

In USA TODAY Sports' first installment of Major League Baseball power rankings, old reliables abound.

Yet nearly two dozen squads who have a legitimate shot at contention set the stage for what should be a volatile 2024.

The Braves and Dodgers are our 1-2 to begin the season, befitting clubs that have won their last seven and 12 of their last 13 division titles, respectively. Yet the upstart Orioles begin the year No. 3, just three seasons after losing 110 games.

And given the expanded playoff format and how many divisions are aligned, almost every club from 1 to 25 (Tigers) harbor realistic visions of making the postseason.

For now, though, the tried and true top the rankings, with the Braves' deep lineup and slightly deeper rotation giving them a slight nod over the Dodgers, who now feature 100% more Shohei Ohtani.

Check back early and often, but for now, our power rankings entering spring training:

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts during a game in 2023.

1. Atlanta Braves

Just entering their prime: Eight primary position players between the ages of 23-29.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly penciled in to start one of two games in Korea.

3. Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar, Adley, Jackson: This truly is Gen-Z's team.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

With Aaron Nola in the fold, Zack Wheeler next in line for another payday.

5. New York Yankees

Spring camp means getting to know Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman.

6. Houston Astros

Don't count on Alex Bregman to follow in Jose Altuve's contract extension footsteps.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Prime candidate for a significant in-camp addition.

8. Texas Rangers

Evan Carter wore No. 87 a year ago in spring training. This time he's their No. 3 hitter.

9. Cincinnati Reds

Josh Harrison would bring significant veteran gravitas to young squad - if he can make team.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

How soon is now for shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar?

11. Seattle Mariners

Mitch Haniger already knows his way around Peoria.

12. Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong bring intrigue to camp battles.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

For the foreseeable future, José Caballero is the starting shortstop.

14. Minnesota Twins

Big departures mean bigger roles for many - most notably second baseman Edouard Julien.

15. St. Louis Cardinals

Lance Lynn's rotation mates the last time he was here: Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Mike Leake.

16. Cleveland Guardians

The first base job is Kyle Manzardo's to lose.

17. New York Mets

Seems like a flash since deGrom, Scherzer, Verlander gave way to Quintana, Manaea, Houser ...

18. San Diego Padres

Michael King's ramp-up to full-time starter the most pivotal spring storyline.

19. Boston Red Sox

Leave the front door open to the Fort - reinforcements may be coming.

20. Miami Marlins

New GM, no Sandy Alcántara, no Jorge Soler.

21. Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio turns 20 in March, just in time for his era to begin.

22. San Francisco Giants

Just 1,458 innings (or so) innings to cover this year. Time to figure out how!

23. Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith under the microscope after signing possible nine-year commitment.

24. Los Angeles Angels

Tempe Diablo Stadium will be far quieter - and far less interesting - this spring.

25. Washington Nationals

Joey Gallo, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel the new veteran bridges.

26. Kansas City Royals

At the least, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo provide definition to rotation.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

Every Paul Skenes Grapefruit League start will be appointment viewing.

28. Colorado Rockies

Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson the latest to try their hand at pitching in Coors Field.

29. Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease can probably book that spring condo now - we think.

30. Oakland Athletics

Will the Super Bowl return to Vegas before the A's play a game there?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings 2024: Dodgers aren't No. 1 entering spring