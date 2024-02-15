Advertisement

MLB power rankings: From 1 to 30, how they stack up entering spring training

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
In USA TODAY Sports' first installment of Major League Baseball power rankings, old reliables abound.

Yet nearly two dozen squads who have a legitimate shot at contention set the stage for what should be a volatile 2024.

The Braves and Dodgers are our 1-2 to begin the season, befitting clubs that have won their last seven and 12 of their last 13 division titles, respectively. Yet the upstart Orioles begin the year No. 3, just three seasons after losing 110 games.

And given the expanded playoff format and how many divisions are aligned, almost every club from 1 to 25 (Tigers) harbor realistic visions of making the postseason.

For now, though, the tried and true top the rankings, with the Braves' deep lineup and slightly deeper rotation giving them a slight nod over the Dodgers, who now feature 100% more Shohei Ohtani.

Check back early and often, but for now, our power rankings entering spring training:

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts during a game in 2023.
1. Atlanta Braves

  • Just entering their prime: Eight primary position players between the ages of 23-29.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly penciled in to start one of two games in Korea.

3. Baltimore Orioles

  • Gunnar, Adley, Jackson: This truly is Gen-Z's team.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

  • With Aaron Nola in the fold, Zack Wheeler next in line for another payday.

5. New York Yankees

  • Spring camp means getting to know Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman.

6. Houston Astros

  • Don't count on Alex Bregman to follow in Jose Altuve's contract extension footsteps.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

  • Prime candidate for a significant in-camp addition.

8. Texas Rangers

  • Evan Carter wore No. 87 a year ago in spring training. This time he's their No. 3 hitter.

9. Cincinnati Reds

  • Josh Harrison would bring significant veteran gravitas to young squad - if he can make team.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

  • How soon is now for shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar?

11. Seattle Mariners

  • Mitch Haniger already knows his way around Peoria.

12. Chicago Cubs

  • Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong bring intrigue to camp battles.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

  • For the foreseeable future, José Caballero is the starting shortstop.

14. Minnesota Twins

  • Big departures mean bigger roles for many - most notably second baseman Edouard Julien.

15. St. Louis Cardinals

  • Lance Lynn's rotation mates the last time he was here: Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Mike Leake.

16. Cleveland Guardians

  • The first base job is Kyle Manzardo's to lose.

17. New York Mets

  • Seems like a flash since deGrom, Scherzer, Verlander gave way to Quintana, Manaea, Houser ...

18. San Diego Padres

  • Michael King's ramp-up to full-time starter the most pivotal spring storyline.

19. Boston Red Sox

  • Leave the front door open to the Fort - reinforcements may be coming.

20. Miami Marlins

  • New GM, no Sandy Alcántara, no Jorge Soler.

21. Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jackson Chourio turns 20 in March, just in time for his era to begin.

22. San Francisco Giants

  • Just 1,458 innings (or so) innings to cover this year. Time to figure out how!

23. Detroit Tigers

  • Colt Keith under the microscope after signing possible nine-year commitment.

24. Los Angeles Angels

  • Tempe Diablo Stadium will be far quieter - and far less interesting - this spring.

25. Washington Nationals

  • Joey Gallo, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel the new veteran bridges.

26. Kansas City Royals

  • At the least, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo provide definition to rotation.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Every Paul Skenes Grapefruit League start will be appointment viewing.

28. Colorado Rockies

  • Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson the latest to try their hand at pitching in Coors Field.

29. Chicago White Sox

  • Dylan Cease can probably book that spring condo now - we think.

30. Oakland Athletics

  • Will the Super Bowl return to Vegas before the A's play a game there?

