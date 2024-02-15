MLB power rankings: From 1 to 30, how they stack up entering spring training
In USA TODAY Sports' first installment of Major League Baseball power rankings, old reliables abound.
Yet nearly two dozen squads who have a legitimate shot at contention set the stage for what should be a volatile 2024.
The Braves and Dodgers are our 1-2 to begin the season, befitting clubs that have won their last seven and 12 of their last 13 division titles, respectively. Yet the upstart Orioles begin the year No. 3, just three seasons after losing 110 games.
And given the expanded playoff format and how many divisions are aligned, almost every club from 1 to 25 (Tigers) harbor realistic visions of making the postseason.
For now, though, the tried and true top the rankings, with the Braves' deep lineup and slightly deeper rotation giving them a slight nod over the Dodgers, who now feature 100% more Shohei Ohtani.
Check back early and often, but for now, our power rankings entering spring training:
1. Atlanta Braves
Just entering their prime: Eight primary position players between the ages of 23-29.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly penciled in to start one of two games in Korea.
3. Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar, Adley, Jackson: This truly is Gen-Z's team.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
With Aaron Nola in the fold, Zack Wheeler next in line for another payday.
5. New York Yankees
Spring camp means getting to know Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman.
6. Houston Astros
Don't count on Alex Bregman to follow in Jose Altuve's contract extension footsteps.
7. Toronto Blue Jays
Prime candidate for a significant in-camp addition.
8. Texas Rangers
Evan Carter wore No. 87 a year ago in spring training. This time he's their No. 3 hitter.
9. Cincinnati Reds
Josh Harrison would bring significant veteran gravitas to young squad - if he can make team.
10. Arizona Diamondbacks
How soon is now for shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar?
11. Seattle Mariners
Mitch Haniger already knows his way around Peoria.
12. Chicago Cubs
Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong bring intrigue to camp battles.
13. Tampa Bay Rays
For the foreseeable future, José Caballero is the starting shortstop.
14. Minnesota Twins
Big departures mean bigger roles for many - most notably second baseman Edouard Julien.
15. St. Louis Cardinals
Lance Lynn's rotation mates the last time he was here: Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Mike Leake.
16. Cleveland Guardians
The first base job is Kyle Manzardo's to lose.
17. New York Mets
Seems like a flash since deGrom, Scherzer, Verlander gave way to Quintana, Manaea, Houser ...
18. San Diego Padres
Michael King's ramp-up to full-time starter the most pivotal spring storyline.
19. Boston Red Sox
Leave the front door open to the Fort - reinforcements may be coming.
20. Miami Marlins
New GM, no Sandy Alcántara, no Jorge Soler.
21. Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Chourio turns 20 in March, just in time for his era to begin.
22. San Francisco Giants
Just 1,458 innings (or so) innings to cover this year. Time to figure out how!
23. Detroit Tigers
Colt Keith under the microscope after signing possible nine-year commitment.
24. Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Diablo Stadium will be far quieter - and far less interesting - this spring.
25. Washington Nationals
Joey Gallo, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel the new veteran bridges.
26. Kansas City Royals
At the least, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo provide definition to rotation.
27. Pittsburgh Pirates
Every Paul Skenes Grapefruit League start will be appointment viewing.
28. Colorado Rockies
Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson the latest to try their hand at pitching in Coors Field.
29. Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease can probably book that spring condo now - we think.
30. Oakland Athletics
Will the Super Bowl return to Vegas before the A's play a game there?
