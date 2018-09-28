MLB postseason picture: Cubs keep NL Central lead with three games to go

The final week of the MLB season is upon us and there are still a few things up in the air for the postseason. Every night between now and the end of the season on Sunday, we’ll bring you an updated look at the MLB postseason picture.

With three games to go, the Chicago Cubs have a one-game lead in the National League Central. Thursday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates proved to be pivotal. With a loss, the team would have been tied with the Milwaukee Brewers heading into the final series of the season.

Chicago didn’t allow that to happen. The Cubs picked up a 3-0 win over the Pirates on Thursday, putting some space between them and the Brewers as the regular season winds down.

While the Cubs have the advantage, holding on to that one-game lead could prove difficult. Chicago will play a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals to close out the season. The Cardinals trail the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second wild-card spot in the National League, so they’ll be giving it their all to take down the rival Cubs.

The Brewers need to make up ground, but have an easier task. They’ll take on the Detroit Tigers, who are 64-94 and were eliminated from postseason contention a long time ago.

The Cubs win over the Pirates on Thursday gave them some breathing room in the NL Central. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

The state of the other MLB races

• NL West: The Colorado Rockies won once again, opening up a one-game lead in the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers were idle Thursday. The Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants to close out the season. The Rockies will play the Washington Nationals.

• NL wild card: The Brewers hold a four-game lead for the top wild-card spot in the NL. They seem like a lock for that spot if they can’t catch the Cubs for the division. If the Brewers do catch the Cubs, the Cubs would assume the top wild-card spot. Both the Dodgers and Cardinals were idle, so there was no movement for the second wild-card spot. The Dodgers still hold a one-game lead over St. Louis.

Story Continues

• AL wild card: The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-1, pushing their wild-card lead over the Oakland Athletics to two games. The A’s had an off day Thursday. Both teams are already in the playoffs. They are fighting for the top wild-card spot in the American League now.

Already clinched

• AL Central: The Cleveland Indians were the first team to clinch their division. They lead the AL Central by 15.5 games.

• AL East: The Red Sox were the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs. They also managed to clinch home field in the playoffs.

• AL West: The Houston Astros held off the surprising A’s to take the AL West.

• NL East: The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East, and are fighting to have home-field advantage in the National League Division Series.

The Yankees are fighting to keep that top wild-card spot in the AL. (AP Photo)

If the playoffs started today

Wild-card games: A’s at Yankees; Dodgers at Brewers

ALDS: Indians vs. Astros; wild-card winner vs. Red Sox

NLDS: Rockies vs. Braves; wild-card winner vs. Cubs

Elimination watch

No team was eliminated from the postseason Thursday. At this point, only the Cardinals, Rockies or Dodgers can be eliminated.

Friday’s must-see game

It has to be the Cubs vs. the Cardinals. It’s essentially a playoff game for both teams. St. Louis is fighting to overtake the Dodgers for the second wild-card spot in the NL. The Cubs are fighting to stay on top of the NL Central. Adam Wainwright will oppose Kyle Hendricks for the start of what should be an exciting series.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

