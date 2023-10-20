MLB playoffs 2023: Houston Astros tie ALCS with 10-3 Game 4 drubbing of Texas Rangers

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch

The Astros evened the ALCS 2-2 with a dominant showing at the plate Thursday against the Rangers, starting from the first pitch.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3 (Series tied 2-2)

Game summary:

Jose Altuve, Mauricio Dubón, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez opened the game with four consecutive hits off Rangers starter Andrew Heaney, who was pulled for Dane Dunning later in the first inning with the Astros up 3-0.

The Rangers responded with two runs in the second and a Corey Seager solo homer that tied the game in the third, but the Astros took back control in the fourth. The top of the Astros' lineup again put runners on base for Alvarez, leading to the Rangers pulling Dunning for left-hander Cody Bradford with the bases loaded and one out.

Alvarez has made punishing lefty relievers something of a habit this postseason, but the Rangers appeared to get off easy when he hit a 401-foot fly ball that was caught at the warning track for a tie-breaking sacrifice fly.

That reprieve lasted precisely one batter, as José Abreu followed with a three-run homer.

The Rangers didn’t have an answer for that one, and the Astros added three more before it was over.

Key moment:

With victory still somewhat achievable, down four runs in the fifth inning, the Rangers appeared to have something going after a single from Marcus Semien. Then Seager, in his first at-bat since his homer, hit a 108.6 mph line drive, which unfortunately went right into the glove of Abreu at first base.

Semien was called safe after a scramble to get back to first, but a challenge from the Astros revealed that Abreu’s glove had indeed made contact with Semien. Specifically, he tagged the batting gloves in Semien’s back pocket.

Got him on the batting glove!



HUGE double play for the Astros!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/2IwpUvi8oh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Had Seager’s liner gone 5 feet in pretty much any other direction, the Rangers would've had two men on for the heart of their order. Instead, it was a double-play to end the threat.

Impact player:

Altuve was involved in three of the Astros’ four run-scoring innings, finishing the night 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, a walk and a double.

That double was inches away from being Altuve’s 26th career postseason home run, which would've pushed him closer to Manny Ramirez’s MLB record of 29. Initially called a homer, an umpire review turned Altuve's hit into a double.

With the game already well in hand, Altuve still managed to score on a subsequent Alvarez single.

What’s next?

Game 5 is at 5:07 p.m. PT Friday in Arlington. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the Rangers against Justin Verlander for the Astros.