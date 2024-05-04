MLB Padres deal for two-time batting champ Arraez

Luis Arraez, last year's top hitter in Major League Baseball, was trade from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres (Megan Briggs)

Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez was obtained by the San Diego Padres on Saturday in a Major League Baseball trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan second baseman won the American League batting title with Minnesota in 2022 and captured the National League crown with Miami last year, becoming the first modern-era MLB player to claim such trophies in back-to-back years.

Arraez departs a Marlins' squad that was last in the NL East division at 9-25 for a Padres' club that stands second in the NL West at 17-18 behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13).

He joins a list of San Diego sluggers that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to form one of the most potent batting orders in MLB.

"You're always looking for more offense and to maintain a better balance in the lineup," Padres manager Mike Shildt said.

The Marlins received in return right-handed relief pitcher Go Woo-suk of South Korea and three outfielder prospects.

Arraez led all AL hitters in 2022 with a .316 average and led MLB last year with a .354 average at the plate. He has hit .299 for the Marlins so far this season.

"It's really amazing. The guy is a baller," Tatis said of Arraez. "I'm looking forward to seeing him in the lineup."

