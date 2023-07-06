How to watch the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB’s All-Star Week 2023

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals took home the Home Run Derby trophy in 2022. Who will claim victory this year? (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

MLB’s All-Star Week may be named for the All-Star Game, but baseball fans know the most exciting part of All-Star Week is the Home Run Derby, and this year’s is already shaping up to be quite the doozy. The 2023 Home Run Derby field is set to feature a rematch of last year’s fiery face-off between No.2-seeded Mets player Pete Alonso and second-year Seattle Mariners sensation and No.7 seed Julio Rodríguez. The pair will play in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about tuning into the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby next week, including channels, streaming info, the full MLB All-Star Week schedule and more.

How to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby:

Watch ESPN, Fox and MLB Network Fubo Elite

Watch MLB All-Star Week on ESPN and Fox Hulu + Live TV

Date: Monday, July 10

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu

When is the Home Run Derby this year?

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

What channel is the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on 2023?

The MLB All-Star Week Home Run Derby will air on ESPN this year. Don't have a cable package that includes ESPN? Here's how we recommend tuning in to the Home Run Derby without cable.

How to watch the Home Run Derby 2023

(Photo: Julio Cortez/Ap Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on ESPN, Fox and MLB Network Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with the MLB Network and tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch (almost) every part of All-Star Week, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial period, so you could potentially watch all of MLB All-Star Week risk-free. $0 at Fubo

(Photo: Laurence Kesterson/AP Photo) Watch MLB All-Star Week on ESPN and Fox Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

MLB All-Star Week full schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic: 10:30 p.m. (MLB Network)

Saturday, July 8

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game: 7 p.m. (Peacock)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: following Futures Game (Peacock)

Sunday, July 9

2023 MLB Draft Opening Night: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 10

2023 MLB Draft Night Two: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 11

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: 2 p.m. (MLB Network)

2023 MLB Draft Night Three: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

Every way to watch MLB All-Star Week in 2023:

