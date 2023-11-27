MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Sonny Gray joins Cardinals on three-year, $75 million deal

Sonny Gray is joining the Cardinals on a three-year deal. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) (Brace Hemmelgarn via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are overhauling essentially their entire rotation ahead of the 2024 MLB season. After signing both Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, the team reportedly added Sonny Gray on a three-year, $75 million deal Monday.

Gray, 34, posted a 2.79 ERA over 184 innings with the Minnesota Twins last season.

He ranked seventh on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.

Phillies bring back Aaron Nola on seven-year deal

The Philadelphia Phillies ended a couple of weeks of relative quiet in MLB free agency on Sunday, when the team and pitcher Aaron Nola reportedly reached a deal on a seven-year, $172 million contract.

Nola was the third-ranked free agent on the top-25 list of Yahoo Sports' Zach Crizer.

Shohei Ohtani, 6 others reject offers

To little surprise, free agents Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Josh Hader, Matt Chapman and Sonny Gray all rejected qualifying offers from their former teams on Nov. 14. The value of the offer was $20.35 million for one year.

Since 2012, only 10 of 131 qualifying offers have been accepted, according to the Associated Press.

Stephen Vogt first of managerial hires; Craig Counsell to Cubs in shocker

In a winter with several teams looking for new skippers, the first domino to fall was in Cleveland, as the Guardians hired Stephen Vogt on Nov. 6 to replace the retiring Terry Francona.

In a shocking turn of events, it was also announced Nov. 6 that the Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, and Craig Counsell is headed to ... the Chicago Cubs. Counsell signed a five-year contract with Chicago worth more than $40 million, making him the highest-paid manager in MLB.

Ron Washington lands with Angels

Whether they have Shohei Ohtani or not, the Los Angeles Angels found their manager for the 2024 season, hiring veteran Ron Washington on Nov. 8.

It's Washington's first managerial gig since he led the Texas Rangers for eight seasons from 2007 to 2014. In Arlington, Washington won two AL pennants and was one strike away from winning the World Series in 2011 before his team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Since 2016, Washington has been the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Padres complete manager hiring carousel with Mike Shildt

To round out this winter's managerial hires, the Padres hired former Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt on Tuesday as Bob Melvin's replacement in San Diego. Shildt spent the past two seasons in the Padres organization in an advisory role and temporarily as third-base coach.