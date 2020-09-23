MLB award watch: Which MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year races are too close to call?

With just days left in MLB’s shortened, condensed season, awards races are all over the place. We broke down which MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year decisions are mostly settled, and who to watch in the derbies that remain over the season’s final weekend.

Clear favorites

AL CY YOUNG

Shane Bieber is going to win the AL Cy Young.

The Cleveland Indians ace is leading MLB in ERA (1.74) and wins (8), for whatever they are worth. Great, fine, makes sense. More notably: Bieber is utterly destroying the world in strikeouts. Entering Wednesday’s start, his 112 strikeouts are 16 more than second place Jacob deGrom (who is pretty good himself).

His strikeout percentage — he’s sitting down 40.6 percent of the batters who step in to the box by K — would be an all-time record for qualified starters. Yes, it’s a much shorter season and it takes much less to qualify. But combined with the pristine run prevention and outsized role in his team’s success, this is a coronation.

Bieber will win this Cy Young, and with any luck, will get a chance to keep up this form in a full season and log numbers that history can compare more evenly with the Pedro Martinez, Greg Maddux and Clayton Kershaw campaigns that this one could rival.

Really, the only intrigue left for the 2020 Bieber campaign is whether he also wins MVP.

NL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

In a way, this is a race that was decided by timing and circumstance. Specifically, the timing of Eric Hosmer’s stomach ailment. That’s how San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth got his shot just a couple days into this compact season.

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason in the Tommy Pham trade, Cronenworth was interesting at the time because of some two-way player intrigue. While the bat and the defensive ability to play the middle infield were always the main draws, the Rays had tried him as an opener and reliever at Triple-A in 2019, to the tune of a 2.45 ERA in 7 ⅓ innings.

The 2020 season’s expanded rosters meant he wasn’t needed on the mound, but when Hosmer went down, Cronenworth was thrust into the lineup at first base — a position he had not played in the minors. His first seven major-league starts came at first, and he hit .333 that week with two homers and two triples. By the time Hosmer returned, Cronenworth had sufficiently demanded playing time.

His power has not stuck around quite like that initial burst, and his September has been lackluster, but he is running a .303/.370/.516 season line, a 143 OPS+. Throw in good and versatile defense, and he’s sporting the best WAR of any NL rookie despite strong surges from Marlins starter Sixto Sanchez and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

The highly touted, flame-throwing Sanchez has arrived in Miami looking every bit like the centerpiece of the J.T. Realmuto trade — posting a 2.75 ERA in six crucial starts and winning plaudits from Pedro Martinez. Bohm, meanwhile, is elevating the Phillies offense, but his defense has been lacking and dings his overall value.

With a big moment in the postseason race, one of them could still overtake Cronenworth. Most likely, though, his role in San Diego’s emergence helps his recognition and narrative. The award is likely his. - Zach Crizer

Horse races

AL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

In an impressive all-around field, center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox have emerged as the frontrunners.

Lewis, 25, came out swinging, hitting .373/.440/.567 over his first 17 games. He's since cooled off, but still maintains a very solid .272/.376/.461 batting line to go along with 11 home runs. Unfortunately, Lewis doesn't get a lot of attention playing in Seattle. But when you're hitting that well and making plays like this, everyone needs to know your name and your game.

