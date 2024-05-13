Mixed-Breed Dog Wins the Westminster Dog Show's Agility Competition for the First Time

Nimble the All-American Dog won the 11th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 2024 Westminster Dog Show with a time of 28.76 seconds

Fox Sports/YouTube Nimble the All American Dog

Nimble the mixed-breed dog has made Westminster Dog Show history!

The All-American canine — All-American is Westminster's title for mixed-breed dogs — won the 11th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Presented by Purina Pro Plan. Nimble's win marks the first time a mixed-breed dog has won the agility championship at the dog show, and it's also the first time a dog from the 12-inch division has won the top title.

The amazing moment took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, May 11, in New York City as part of Westminster's Canine Celebration Day.

According to a Westminster release, Nimble, a 6-year-old female pooch, bested 351 agility competitors, including 26 other All-American dogs, to win. Nimble, who has the show name NAC MACH Breezy Blue's Be Quick! T2B MXF, won the championship round with a time of 28.76 seconds.

The dog's owner and handler, Cynthia Hornor, helped lead Nimble to victory. This is Horner's second agility win; she also won in 2023 with her 6.5-year-old male Border Collie, Truant.

Per NJ.com, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show requires dog participants to jump through a hoop and tunnel, avoid weave poles, and clear hurdles while their handlers are beside them, acting as guides.

In a video shared on TikTok, Nimble sprints through the agility course, making impressive twists, turns, and jumps as the crowd cheers.

According to Fox Sports, the previous winners of the agility competition were eight Border Collies (2014-15, 2017-21, and 2023), one Shetland Sheepdog (2022), and one Australian Shepherd (2016).

Nimble is the fifth dog to complete the Masters Agility Championship course in under 30 seconds and is now the third-fastest canine contestant to participate in the competition.

Breed judging for the 2024 Westminster Dog Show begins on May 13 and concludes on May 14 with the competition's Best in Show round.

