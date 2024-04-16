Mitchell boys tennis sweeps Lennox, drops dual to Sioux Falls Christian

Apr. 15—SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell High School boys tennis split a pair of dual matches, cruising to a 9-0 victory over Lennox and falling 6-3 to Sioux Falls Christian on Monday at Tomar Park.

With the 1-1 afternoon, the Kernels moved to 8-2 in duals on the season. Mitchell was scheduled to play a triangular against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, which has been canceled due to weather. The Kernels' next scheduled action is a home quadrangular against Huron, Madison and Vermillion on Friday at Hitchcock Park.

Against Lennox, which was the second dual of the afternoon, Mitchell didn't drop a single set across all nine matches.

The Flight 3 doubles pairing of Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson recorded the most dominant effort of the dual, winning 12 of 13 games. In singles play, Flight 1 Jager Juracek, Flight 2 Luke Jerke and Flight 5 Levi Loken all recorded one 6-0 set win en route to their victories.

Mitchell's other singles winners against Lennox included Matthew Mauszycki at Flight 3, Star at Flight 4 and Asher Dannenbring at Flight 6. Juracek and Jerke won Flight 1 doubles, while Mauszycki and Loken took the win in Flight 2.

Against Sioux Falls Christian, Loken and Dannenbring picked up singles wins at Flights 5 and 6, respectively, with Loken winning in straight sets and Dannenbring emerging in three sets. The pairing of Mauszycki and Loken took a three-set win in Flight 2 doubles.

Sioux Falls Christian 6, Mitchell 3

Monday at Tomar Park, in Sioux Falls

Singles:

No. 1: Mitchell Hofer (SFC) def. Jager Juracek, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Rex Lefever (SFC) def. Luke Jerke, 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Jack Squier (SFC) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7

No. 4: Jack DeYoung (SFC) def. Cooper Star, 6-4, 6-3

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Logan Boyle, 6-4, 6-0

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Elijah Lindgren, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3

Doubles:

No. 1: Mitchell Hofer / Jack Squier (SFC) def. Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke, 7-6(3), 6-3

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Rex Lefever / Logan Boyle, 5-7, 7-6(4), 10-7

No. 3: Jack DeYoung / Elijah Lindgren (SFC) def. Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson, 6-4, 6-7(4), 11-9

Mitchell 9, Lennox 0

Monday at Tomar Park, in Sioux Falls

Singles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Cody Plank, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Gunnar Geiken, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Eli Plank, 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Pierce Temme, 6-1, 6-4

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Noah Welch, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Alex Heibult, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Cody Plank / Eli Plank, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Gunnar Geiken / Pierce Temme, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Noah Welch / Alex Heibult, 6-0, 6-1