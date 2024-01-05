Mitch Morse questionable with illness, all other Bills good to go vs. Dolphins

The Bills are healthy heading into Sunday night's AFC East championship game with the Dolphins.

Bills center Mitch Morse is the only player on the roster who has a game status listed on the injury report. Morse is listed as questionable with an illness, but head coach Sean McDermott said he is not "overly concerned."

McDermott is also not concerned with quarterback Josh Allen, who has a neck injury and an injured finger on his throwing hand, but was a full participant in practice.

"He'll be ready to go Sunday night," McDermott said of Allen.

The Bills also got full participation out of three veterans on defense — Leonard Floyd, Micah Hyde and Von Miller — at practice today. They'll be 100 percent for the very big season finale.