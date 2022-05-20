  • Oops!
Mitch Kupchak signs multi-year extension with Hornets

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
The Charlotte Hornets have put ink to paper but not for their next head coach.

On Thursday, Hornets President of Basketball Ops told the media via Zoom that he has signed an extension with the team. “I think the expression would be a ‘multi-year deal’.”

Kupchak’s extension comes in the middle of the franchise’s head coaching search, which includes Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, and two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni.

Kupchak told the media that the organization hopes to have their next head coach in place prior to the NBA draft on June 23.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the Hornets’ coaching search.

