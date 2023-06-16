Missouri State basketball adds 2024 commit Julius Thedford out of Memphis

Whitehaven’s Julius Thedford (24) looks to pass the ball during the boys’ Region 8-4A Semifinal game between Memphis East High School and Whitehaven High School at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., on February 28, 2023. East defeated Whitehaven 76-49.

Julius Thedford, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Tennessee, has committed to Missouri State basketball, according to a report by 901PrepScoop.com that was shared by a Bears assistant coach.

Thedford attends Whitehaven High School in Memphis and is a member of the top MOKAN Elite EYBL basketball team that features a few of the top recruits in the nation. Outside reporting on Thedford's recruitment and his personal social media activity is minimal.

According to the USA Today Network, Thedford entered the 2023 postseason averaging more than 20 points per game. He's described as a player who brings toughness and defensive versatility along with rebounding from the guard position. He's been the best player on one of the top teams in Memphis for the last several seasons.

Thedford is the first player to commit to Missouri State's 2024 class. He wouldn't sign until November, which is also when Missouri State would be allowed to publicly comment per NCAA rules. Missouri State didn't sign any players during last year's November signing period.

If all eligible players were to return in 2024-25, the addition of Thedford would leave the Bears with three available scholarships.

