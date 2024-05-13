Missouri Southern Earns the 2-Seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Tournament

Courtesy: NCAA Division II Baseball

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions have earned the 2-seed in the NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament and will host a Regional in Joplin this weekend.

The Joplin Regional will consist of #2 Missouri Southern (42-13), #3 Arkansas Tech (38-18), #6 Arkansas-Monitcello (32-22) and #7 Harding (35-17).

Missouri Southern will face off against Harding first in the Regional.

The Lions are riding a a 5-game winning streak into the Tournament. They are coming off a big win over #1 Central Missouri on Saturday, 18-16, in the MIAA Tournament Championship where they claimed their MIAA Championship for the first time since 2015.

This is the second straight year that Missouri Southern has hosted a Regional.

The times for the games have yet to be determined.

