Missouri basketball learns 2024-25 SEC opponents. Here's who the Tigers play

The Southeastern Conference released the 2024-25 season league schedules for all of its teams Monday afternoon, and Missouri basketball will face each of the league’s new members on the road during the 18-game conference slate. Last season, Missouri finished 0-18 in conference play.

The Tigers will play three teams both at Mizzou Arena and on the road next season: First-year SEC member Oklahoma; Arkansas; and Vanderbilt.

The headliners at Mizzou Arena next season include Nate Oats and the Final Four Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Kentucky under new coach Mark Pope.

Missouri also has road contests in Austin to face Texas in its first season in the league, plus a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers.

The league announced that conference play will begin Jan. 4, but has not released specific dates for each game. Those will come at a later date.

Missouri has not announced a nonconference opponent at this point but is expected to host Minnesota, as coach Dennis Gates said last season that the teams had agreed to a home-and-home.

MU will face the following teams at Mizzou Arena: Alabama; Arkansas; Kentucky; LSU; Ole Miss; Oklahoma; South Carolina; Texas A&M; and Vanderbilt.

Mizzou will travel to face the following teams on the road: Arkansas; Auburn; Florida; Georgia; Mississippi State; Oklahoma; Tennessee; Texas; and Vanderbilt.

Gates’ team has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation coming to Columbia this summer as the Tigers secured commitments from four top-150 ranked players in the Class of 2024.

Missouri has also been busy in the transfer portal, adding Iowa point guard Tony Perkins, Duke power forward Mark Mitchell, UT Martin wing Jacob Crews and Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick. On3 Sports ranks Missouri transfer class at No. 17 in the nation.

Mizzou lost all 18 of its regular-season conference games last season, which was the first time that had occurred in more than a century. The Tigers fell to Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

