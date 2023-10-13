Mississippi State football lands commitment from Noxubee County QB Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State football received some good news on Friday the 13th.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment from three-star quarterback Kamario Taylor on Friday, Taylor announced on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Taylor, who stands 6-foot-4, is ranked as the nation's No. 582 recruit, No. 14 prospect in Mississippi and the No. 46 quarterback of the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He also held an offer from Southern Miss and received interest from Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.

The Macon, Mississippi, native attends Noxubee County High School. He's the Bulldogs' second commitment of their 2025 class, joining three-star linebacker Aj Rice.

MSU currently holds a commitment from three-star quarterback Josh Flowers in its 2024 class and added three-star quarterback Chris Parson in 2023.

According to 247Sports, Taylor was primarily recruited by offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

More: Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett provides injury updates on Will Rogers, Jo'Quavious Marks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mississippi State football lands QB Kamario Taylor of Noxubee County