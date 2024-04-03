Mississippi State basketball's Shakeel Moore to enter transfer portal | Report

Mississippi State basketball's Shakeel Moore plans to enter the transfer portal, he reportedly told Jamie Shaw of On3. Moore will be entering his fifth season of college basketball, which comes courtesy of the extra year granted to athletes by the NCAA following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore, who is a product of Greensboro, North Carolina, started his career at NC State. In his lone season with the Wolfpack, he appeared in 25 games and made two starts. Moore averaged 6.8 points per contest.

Ahead of his sophomore campaign, Moore transferred to Mississippi State in a class featuring Garrison Brooks, D.J. Jeffries and Rocket Watts.

In his first season at MSU (2021-2022), Moore started 29 games and appeared in 34. He averaged 8.7 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. However, coach Ben Howland was fired after MSU fell short of the NCAA Tournament that season.

Moore briefly entered the transfer portal after the coaching change but elected to return under coach Chris Jans. Last season, Moore started 15 games and averaged 9.8 points per contest. This season, he started 21 of 32 games and averaged eight points per game.

MSU forward Cameron Matthews, guard Shawn Jones Jr. and guard Josh Hubbard announced they're returning next season. Guard Trey Fort and forward Jaquan Scott are transferring.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

