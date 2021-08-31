Minnesota Vikings roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

For the Vikings and every other team in the NFL, it’s cut day.

Minnesota has to whittle its roster down to 53 players by before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. As of now, that leaves a lot of decisions left to be made.

The Vikings had some fringe roster players step up this offseason. Will the team carry more running backs than usual? Will it elect to go deep on defensive tackles? Just how many undrafted free agents will end up making the cut? These are all things that will be decided in the upcoming hours.

So Vikings Wire elected to make a comprehensive list. Here’s a look at Minnesota’s latest cuts.

Quarterback

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Jake Browning has been released, but the team wants him back on the practice squad, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Running back

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings waive FB Jake Bargas, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Wide receiver

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) and tight end Irv Smith (84) line up for the snap against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Vikings have cut Zach Davidson, but they want him for the practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings have waived Shane Zylstra, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Exterior offensive line

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72), right, and offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) in action in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)

No cuts so far.

Interior offensive line

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) arrive on the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Defensive line

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter points at equipment during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota waived DL Hercules Mata'afa, per Wolfson.

Linebacker

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) and outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) celebrate after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have waived Tuf Borland, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. However, the team wants him on the practice squad.

Cornerback

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson sets up in a defensive drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings have cut Tye Smith, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Safety

Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stands in the end zone wearing a medical face mask required by the team for unvaccinated players during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

No cuts so far.

Special teams

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

No cuts so far.

