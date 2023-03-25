Minnesota Vikings history at each of their 2023 draft picks
The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to pick five times in the 2023 NFL draft. That would be he least amount of picks the Vikings have made since they selected five times in both 2008 and 2009.
Over the 62 year history of the Vikings, they have never made fewer than five draft picks, while making an NFL record 15 seletctions in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Vikings picks currently sit at 23, 87, 119, 158 and 211 and they have made a combined 11 picks at those selections. Here are how the Vikings have picked at each spot
Pick 23
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
2021: LT Christian Darrisaw
2016: WR Laquon Treadwell
2013: DT Sharrif Floyd
1965: WR Lance Rentzel
Pick 87
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
1967: DB Al Coleman
Pick 119
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
2021: RB Kene Nwangwu
2004: RB Mewelde Moore
1991: C Chris Thome
Pick 158
The Vikings have never selected at pick 158.
Pick 211
MPS-USA TODAY Sports
1994: RB Pete Bercich
1987: RB Rick Fenney
1961: RB Ted Karpowicz
SKOL Search: The Real Forno Show