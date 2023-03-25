Minnesota Vikings history at each of their 2023 draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to pick five times in the 2023 NFL draft. That would be he least amount of picks the Vikings have made since they selected five times in both 2008 and 2009.

Over the 62 year history of the Vikings, they have never made fewer than five draft picks, while making an NFL record 15 seletctions in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Vikings picks currently sit at 23, 87, 119, 158 and 211 and they have made a combined 11 picks at those selections. Here are how the Vikings have picked at each spot

Pick 23

2021: LT Christian Darrisaw

2016: WR Laquon Treadwell

2013: DT Sharrif Floyd

1965: WR Lance Rentzel

Pick 87

1967: DB Al Coleman

Pick 119

2021: RB Kene Nwangwu

2004: RB Mewelde Moore

1991: C Chris Thome

Pick 158

The Vikings have never selected at pick 158.

Pick 211

1994: RB Pete Bercich

1987: RB Rick Fenney

1961: RB Ted Karpowicz

