Mike McDaniel has quickly become the coolest coach in NFL history
Mike McDaniel rules.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Raheem Mostert jokes that Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has turned into "Miami Mike" after taking over the job in South Florida.
Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. Tagovailoa’s first two NFL seasons were filled with turmoil.
Mike McDaniel had a couple of funny quips about #49ers DE Nick Bosa, who does pass rushing moves on anything that gets in his way.