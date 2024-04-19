Minnesota United at Charlotte FC: Keys to the match, projected starting XI and a prediction

Minnesota United at Charlotte FC

When: 5 p.m. CT Sunday

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Stream: Apple TV Season Pass

Radio: KSTP-AM 1500 ESPN

Weather: 58 degrees, cloudy, 6 mph southwest wind

Betting line: MNUFC plus-260; draw plus-255; Charlotte minus-105

Series history: This is the first regular-season meeting between the two clubs; Charlotte joined the Eastern Conference as an MLS expansion franchise in 2022. They played to a scoreless draw in a preseason friendly in February.

Form: MNUFC (3-2-2, 11 points) has garnered one point across its last three games. After averaging two goals per game across its first four contests, the Loons are putting up a paltry 0.67 goals over their last three. Charlotte (3-3-2, 11 points) netted a season-high three goals in a 3-2 win over Toronto FC last Saturday.

Storyline: The Loons have fallen into first-half funks in the previous two matches, but have busted out of them after halftime. Head coach Eric Ramsay has to find a way for his squad to start fresher and faster and not leave themselves with another mountain to climb.

Context: Under Ramsay at halftime, players will speak among themselves in the dressing room as the coaching staff separately review the tactics and consult analytics. Then Ramsay will speak to the group and individual coaches will instruct certain players.

Quote: “That is always the approach from my perspective — that you gave a window whereby you can really help the players, if you are constructive enough, if you feel like you’ve picked up on key details that need to be passed on, you have a very limited window to do that,” Ramsay said Tuesday. “… That has stood us in good stead.”

Absences: Emanuel Reynoso (unexcused absence) has remained in Argentina for one month after missing his U.S. green card appointment. Sang Bin Jeong (international duty) is with South Korean Under-23 team for Olympic qualifying. Micky Tapias (hamstring) and Hugo Bacharach (unknown injury) did not train to start the week and are likely out.

Idea: Bongi Hlongwane moved from the right wing to the left this season. While he logged two goals in his first two appearances, he hasn’t even taken a shot in two of his last three matches. He could benefit from a switch back to the side where he had so much success (17 goals in all competitions) a season ago. Franco Fragapane, who scored his first goal this season, could come into the starting XI on the left.

Projected (wishful) starting XI: In a 4-3-3 formation, LW Franco Fragapane, CF Teemu Pukki, RW Bongi Hlongwane; CM Robin Lod, CM Hassani Dotson, CM Wil Trapp; LB Joseph Rosales, CB Devin Padelford, CB Michael Boxall, RB DJ Taylor; GK Dayne St. Clair.

Scouting report: Eight different players have scored Charlotte’s nine goals this season. Patrick Agyemang leads with two, while lone Designated Player Enzo Copetti has not opened his 2024 scoring account.

Prediction: Charlotte has some quality home results — including a win over Columbus and a draw with Cincinnati — but they don’t strike much fear in foes. MNUFC can go on the road and get a point. 2-2 draw.