Minkah Fitzpatrick was taken to hospital with chest injury

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn't around for the excitement the team's defense created at the end of Monday night's game against the Browns.

Fitzpatrick left the game in the third quarter with a chest injury and head coach Mike Tomlin shared that he was no longer at the stadium when he spoke to reporters at his postgame press conference.

“Minkah is being evaluated at the hospital with a chest injury,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Tomlin said he expected to have further information about Fitzpatrick's condition when he meets with the media on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick had six tackles, including one on a 69-yard Jerome Ford one that appeared to be when he suffered the chest injury.

Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was also knocked out of the game. He was evaluated for a concussion after being injured while fumbling in the first half.